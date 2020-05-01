Boating enthusiasts will have to wait until next year to view an annual gathering of vintage vessels.
Two events held by the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society: the Spring Boat Show and the SML Chapter ACBS Antique and Classic Boat Show and Festival, have been moved to 2021 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spring Boat Show was scheduled this year for June 13 at the Bridgewater Plaza docks, and the Antique and Classic Boat Show and Festival was scheduled for Sept. 18-19 at Mariners Landing.
The new date for the Spring Boat Show is June 12, 2021, and the Antique and Classic Boat Show and Festival will be held Sept. 17-18 in 2021. Each event will be held at their previously-scheduled locations.
According to George Blosser, publicity chairman of the SML Chapter of the ACBS, the economic uncertainty faced by some of the boat show’s sponsors prompted the cancelations. The 2020 SML Boat Show was set to be the 30th annual event.
Blosser said he believes this is the first time the SML Boat Show and Festival has been canceled outright, although the event had been postponed a couple of times in the past. In 2018 Hurricane Florence forced the ACBS to reschedule the boat show to a later month.
Several ACBS chapters across the nation have canceled events in response to COVID-19, Blosser said.
For more information about the SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, visit www.woodenboats.net or contact Dave Olson at (540) 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmail.com.
