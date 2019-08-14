Zaring supporters protest policy

Fans, coaches and players of the Jefferson Forest High School boys’ soccer program, gathered at the Bedford County School Board Aug. 8 regular meeting on Thursday evening to make their thoughts known about Head Soccer Coach Scott Zaring having to leave his position with the Cavaliers.
A policy in place in the Bedford School system made Zaring have to leave because of the fact that his father, Jedd Zaring is the athletic director at Jefferson Forest. The policy states that no two family members can work together in direct supervisory relationship.
“It’s been humbling to see everyone here in support of me,” Scott Zaring said. “It means a lot to me. For me, JF soccer has been in my life and it has been a part of my family since I was three.”
Zaring, 29, has been involved in the program as a fan, player or coach for 26 years. He took over as the head coach two years ago.
“That is 26 years of being a part of something that’s more than just a soccer team,” Zaring said. “I grew up with this program and learned many lessons as a result. For the last few years, I’ve been able to share those lessons with many student athletes there.”
