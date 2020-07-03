Although the SML Charity Home Tour Board has moved celebrating its 30th anniversary to October of next year out of concern for the safety and health of the nearly 3,000 volunteers, guests and homeowners, SML Charity Home Tour Executive Director Sandra Morse is encouraging businesses to donate to the charities.
“We do understand that this is a difficult time in our community for our business and charities,” Morse said. “Even though the 2020 Tour is cancelled, we would like to provide our eight charities with some level of financial distribution this year. I know a number of you also support our charities directly. Any donation to the Tour or directly to one of our charities, is welcome.”
Donations to the 2020 Tour may be made online at www.smlcharityhometour.com or by check to SMLCHT, P.O. Box 416, Moneta, VA 24121.
