A Penhook man was sentenced today to one month of jail time for filming a nonconsented nude person in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
David Lee Robertson, 65, was given 12 months with 11 months suspended in the Pittsylvania County General District Court today and has appealed the decision to the circuit court.
He was arrested on July 26, and charged with two misdemeanor counts of filming a non-consented nude person. He also was found not guilty today for the other charge.
On July 25, a concealed camera was found inside a ladies restroom at a marina located at Smith Mountain Lake.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the marina owner about the camera and the following day, Robertson was arrested at his at his residence in the Penhook area of Pittsylvania County.
Both misdemeanor charges alleged that on or about July 2019, Robertson, unlawfully filmed, videoed or photographed another.
Around the time of arrest, Robertson was released from jail on bond.
The names of the victims are being withheld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.