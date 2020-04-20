Appalachian Power has received the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its leadership in energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program.
“We are honored to receive this award for the second consecutive year,” said Kelly Marlowe, energy efficiency coordinator. “We look forward to continuing our work to improve energy efficiency in our service territory and thank ENERGY STAR for this distinction.”
The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR.
Appalachian started offering energy efficiency programs in 2011.
“Our Take Charge energy efficiency programs are designed to help our customers take control of their energy use and save,” Marlowe said. “We are proud of how many people we have been able to help and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with helpful cost-saving tips.”
Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. Visit energystar.gov for a complete list of the 2020 winners.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric companies in the United States. AEP states that it is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to customers.
AEP’s more than 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.