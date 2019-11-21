Regional School Board Members of the Year Announced at VSBA Annual Convention

On Wednesday afternoon at the opening session of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Annual Convention in Williamsburg, VA, Julie Bennington (Bedford County School Board) and Bill Brooks (Washington County School Board) were awarded the VSBA Regional School Board Member of the Year award in recognition of their boardsmanship qualities and active involvement in promoting student achievement. This award can be given to one school board member per VSBA region each year. This is the 18th year that awards have been presented.
“It is a pleasure to recognize both Ms. Bennington and Mr. Brooks for their dedication and the outstanding work that they do on behalf of public education in Virginia,” said VSBA president, R. Tyrone Foster.
