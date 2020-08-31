100+ Women Who Care~SML (100+WWC) continues to make a difference in the local community during this time of great need.
When the May meeting was canceled, members made sure they still made a positive impact. A “Pick Your Own Charity” communication to all members was developed by the 100+WWC Steering Committee at the suggestion of one of the members. Local residents also were invited to participate.
Thirty different local charities received donations from 100+WWC members. The invitation to community members resulted in additional donations.
In September, instead of a meeting, members will nominate, review charity presentations and select the local charity to receive the collective donation via email.
“We are all hoping we can resume our meetings together soon and celebrate the fourth anniversary of 100+ Women Who Care~SML,” the group stated. “Until then, we will continue to care, to give and to make a difference.”
New members are welcome. 100+WWC may be contacted at wwc.sml@gmail.com.
