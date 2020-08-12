The Bedford County Board of Supervisors decided to lower the personal property tax rate on rental boats during their regularly monthly meeting on Monday, August 10.
Originally $2.35, the tax rate has dropped now to $1.70 and the board feels this will help assist in promoting business, tourism, and economic development in Bedford County.
There is an expected loss in revenue from this decision to lower the tax rate for boat rentals.
"There will be a reduction in revenue, the commissioner revenues office estimated and said it will be about a $38,000 reduction in revenue by making this change," said Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss.
