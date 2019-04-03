Booker T. Washington National Monument is seeking the community’s help with a fencing project.
The park is holding a volunteer day on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of National Park Week, which runs April 20-28. Volunteers will assist in the replacement of a split rail fence, which can be seen as one travels along Route 122. The replacement of the split rail fence is part of a larger fencing project at the park.
“This is a way to kickstart the project to get a lot of work done in a short period,” said senior ranger Timothy Sims.
The park is seeking volunteers ages 16 years or older who will work on sections of the split rail fence.
“Our objective is to take that fence down and replace it with a new split rail,” Sims said.
A safety lesson will be provided and no dangerous materials, such as barbed wire, will be handled. There may be shifts depending on how many people show up.
“It’s a fairly simple process but it takes a lot of time and a lot of hands to do it,” Sims said.
