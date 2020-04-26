The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Olympics Facebook Live drawing was held on Saturday, April 11, and Jonas Holland was the winner of the shotgun.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, things certainly didn’t go to plan,” Sgt. Kathleen Pigg said. “We were unable to proceed with the fishing tournament, but were still about to raise $2,255 in funds through the raffle tickets and donations. Hoping for a better year in 2021, be sincerely thank all those that donated and helped us this year.”
