Two new zoning districts may be on the horizon for the Westlake area.
The public was given the opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to the Westlake Village Center Overlay District during an information session at Trinity Ecumenical Parish on Thursday.
The Westlake-Hales Ford Area Plan was adopted by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in 2016. According to the plan, “existing zoning requirements limit the potential for a nuanced transition from town center to low-density suburban or rural uses, as there is little opportunity for mixes of uses within the various zoning classifications.”
To accommodate “a compact, mixed-use development pattern” — as suggested by the plan — two new districts are being proposed within the Westlake Village Center Overlay District.
The new Rural Residential designation would replace A-1 agricultural zoning in the overlay district. According to information about the changes, the Rural Residential district would permit the same residential uses as the A-1 designation, but there would be more limited agricultural uses than A-1. Specifically, the Rural Residential district would limit the number of “animal units” per parcel.
