The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) will present its 31st annual art show, scheduled for Oct. 23-25, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 13586 Old Moneta Road (Route 122) in Moneta.
Every year, SMAC celebrates local artists by staging an exhibit to showcase their work. Awards will be presented for Best in Show, First Place, Second Place and Merit, in six categories including acrylic, oil, watercolor, mixed media, other (pastel, pencil, stained glass, sculpture, woodworking, etc.) and youth.
This year’s show kicks off with an awards ceremony that is open to the community from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Covid-19 safe practices will be observed.
All artwork must be original and ready to hang with wire attached, with dimensions not exceeding 50x36 inches, including frame. Each piece must be accompanied by a 3x5 card, affixed to the back of the piece, specifying the piece’s title, artist’s name, medium and price. Works submitted in previous SMAC art shows will not be accepted.
Entry forms and a complete listing of rules and entry fees are available on the art council’s website, www.smithmountainartscouncil.com/page-18311. Entries must be received by Oct. 1.
The arts council seeks donations from private individuals, civic organizations and businesses to fund the prizes that will be given to the artists who win the selected categories.
“We sincerely thank those who have sponsored the show in the past and welcome new sponsors who wish to be part of this long running and popular event,” a press release from SMAC stated. “Sponsors’ names will be included on a sign at the show, prominently listed in the program and announced during the Award Ceremony.”
Donations are tax deductible. Sponsorship information is also available on the council’s website.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.