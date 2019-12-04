SVF holds Thanksgiving Dinner

Spring Valley Farm (SVF) held its first Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The event was open to anyone who otherwise wouldn’t be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner, particularly people who are homeless, or just to people who would otherwise be along on Thanksgiving Day.
“We’ve done a lot of things for the community and to help others,” SVF owner Chad Simmons said. “We just wanted to do something good for other people in the community and God. We’re really getting close to God and we know that these times are bad.”
Simmons said that one thing he’d like to see happen in the future is for SVF to be used as a ministry to help others. He and his wife/co-owner Michelle Simmons, organized the dinner, with the help of other people who were involved in the farm.
-For more information, see the Dec. 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
