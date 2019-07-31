The Huddleston community joined together Saturday to celebrate the 60th and 50th anniversaries of two area emergency response teams.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1959. The Huddleston Life Saving & First Aid Crew was founded a decade later.
“We’ve had good turnout,” said Holly Hogan, captain of the Huddleston Life Saving & First Aid Crew.
Activities during the anniversary, which was held at the Glenwood Center in Huddleston, included free food, music, fi re trucks on display, a bounce house and face painting.
“It just goes to show that our community is behind us,” Holly Hogan. “They’re there for us whenever we need something, we can go to them, and that they’re always backing us up.”
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department website, a group of “30 willing men” joined together in 1959 to form the department, and its charter members held their first meetings in Ashwell’s Garage. The first fire department building was completed in 1963.
-For more information, see the July 31 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
