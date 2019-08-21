A missing person was found deceased in neighboring Philpott Lake in Franklin County.
At approximately 10 a.m. Aug. 13, family members reported Coleman Lewis Hale, 73, missing to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Hale had gone fishing at approximately 6:30 a.m. Aug 12 and did not return. His truck and boat trailer had been located at Ryan’s Branch Recreational Area on Philpott Lake.
-For more information, see the August 21 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.