The Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following student from this area has excelled academically: Ashley R. Martin, from Wirtz, a first-year majoring in psychology.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0. Martin earned all A’s for a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the 15-week semester.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.
