Helga Siegfried Mills, 71, of Moneta went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on August 31, 1948 in Wiesbaden, Germany she was the daughter of the late Willie Siegfried and Mina Silberesisen Siegfried. Helga was preceded in death by her two sisters.
Helga worked for Klopman Mills in Hurt, VA, for many years before opening her own business Mountain Valley Elder Care in Axton, VA. She was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church of Huddleston, VA. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, planting flowers in the spring and spending time with the ones she loved.
Helga is survived by her fiancee Ken Kilgore of Moneta, Va., her sons Siegfried Charles Mills and wife Teresa of Lynchburg, Randolph Mills Jr. and wife Debbie of Rustburg, granddaughter Amanda Arndt and her husband Justin and one great granddaughter Cora Renee Arndt of Hurt, VA.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to American Lung Association, your local humane society or any other local charity you would like in her honor.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
