Kirk Sampson

SAMPSON
Kirk Vincent
August 11, 1945
March 17, 2020
Kirk Vincent Sampson age 74 of Hardy passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was a faithful and dedicated member of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club and the West Lake Country Club. He served as Past District Governor for the Lions and was also a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor one can receive in Lionism. He also retired from AT&T with over 20 years of service and he was an avid outdoorsman loving to golf, hunt and fish.
Mr. Sampson was born on August 11, 1945 a son of the late Thomas Weston, Sr. and Glenda Shortt Sampson.
He is survived by his son, Travis Weston Sampson (Shannon), Hardy; daughter, Terri Sampson Jones (Patrick), Herndon; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tyler and Logan Jones; brother, Thomas Weston Sampson, Jr., Richmond; his grand-dog, “Link”; other family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.
