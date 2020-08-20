Vernon Gene Kooi, 83, of Huddleston, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was born on Thursday, January 7, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Everett Kooi and Rosella Schrader Kooi.
He was retired as a Field Engineering Manager with IBM, a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Fossum Kooi; his daughters, Jennifer A. Kooi and Susan L. Hunt and husband, Timothy; his granddaughters, Emily Hunt, Rebecca Hunt and Katie Hunt; a brother, Richard A. Kooi; brother-in-law, Pastor Bill Fossum; and nephews, Jeffrey Fossum and wife, Susan, and David Fossum and wife, Amy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Verns life will be held at a later date. The family requests that those wishing to make a memorial contribution do so in Verns name to Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Smith Mountain Lake, VA 24121-1915.
Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
