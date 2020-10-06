Ruth Dugan, age 91 died August 28, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1929, in Cairo, Ill., to Walter Franklin and Effie Benedict. She is predeceased by husband, Kenneth E. Dugan, son Kevin Michael, parents, and brother William Benedict and his wife, Etta, brothers Walter, Benedict, Jr., James Thomas Benedict, and sister June Benedict.
She graduated as valedictorian from Hickman County High School in Clinton, KY in1946. In 1951 she joined the Navy where she met Ken. They married in Hawaii in 1954. After his 22 year career, during which they were privileged to live inJapan, England and Morocco, and inBowie, MD, during Ken's final tour of duty and a subsequent 20 year career as a civilian with the Navy Department. In 1987 they oved to Moneta, at Smith Mountain Lake, VA, where they lived for 20 years. Her final years were spent with daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Elov Anderson, in Chesterfield, VA.
In Bowie, she was a member of Village Baptist Church, serving as organist for some 10 years. In Moneta, she was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, also serving as organist for 10 years. She was instrumental in re-starting the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library. Along with Marge Cooper and others, she was pleased to have had a part in helping to promote the bond issue which resulted in the present-day Library building.
She is survived by son Charles and wife Janice, and daughter Anne and husband, Elov. Surviving also are 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
After cremation, a private burial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of VA 804-355-3360. Services to be held at later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.