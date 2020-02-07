William T. Kennedy, age 83 of Moneta died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who gave everything for others. He retired from New York Police Department and New York Fire Department. Following his retirement, he volunteered with Scruggs Fire Department. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Eileen; sons, Brian Kennedy, Bob Kennedy (Sharon); grandchildren, John, Ryan, Elizabeth, Michael and James. He has peacefully joined his son Thomas who passed during 9/11. The two heroes are now together and we will never forget. A funeral mass will be he held 10 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Catholic Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. In Lieu to flowers please send donations to the Scruggs fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.