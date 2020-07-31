Benjamin Knight Glass, 82, of Smith Mountain Lake, VA, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Woodhaven Nursing Home in Montvale, VA. Born May 7, 1938, in Buena Vista, he was the son of the late Thomas H. Glass, Jr. and Elizabeth Knight Glass.
Benjamin served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge.
Surviving is his companion Linda Lynch of 26 years; and daughters, Lanita and Lolita Lynch, and a nephew, Joseph Glass.
Friends may call at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.
