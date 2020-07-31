Richard A. “Dick” Manton, 81, died peacefully at his home in Ave Maria, FL, on July 21st, 2020, with his wife of 20 years, Tecie, and dog, Beau, by his side.
Dick was born in Melrose Park, Illinois, and was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Irene Manton, grandson Timmy Johnson, and his beloved dog, Max. He is survived by his brother, Jack Manton (LaRose), of Cummings, Georgia, nephews Jason (Megan), Jed, and Jonathan (Carmelita), his daughter Kerry Farley (Gary), of Greensboro, NC, his sons Christopher Manton of Charlotte, NC, and Rick Manton of Asheville, NC, stepsons Scott (Amy) Frazier of Lexington, SC, and Chad (Shelly) Frazier of Kernersville, NC, and grandchildren Tessa, Max, Zoe, Derek and Alston.
Dick was a very proud 1962 graduate of Georgia Tech, where he earned a degree in Industrial Management. He went on to serve eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserve and then began a thirty-five year career with Western Electric / AT&T / Lucent Technologies, serving as a Market & Sales Manager and Government Communications Director.
Dick and his wife Tecie became residents of Ave Maria in 2013, where he was an active member of the Del Webb Veterans Club and the Del Webb Bocce League. Dick was an avid photographer, enjoyed rifle sports, boating, and woodworking. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with family and friends at their previous home in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, and here in Ave Maria.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Ave Maria, and another in Greensboro, NC, at a later date, when conditions permit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Del Webb Veterans Club, which serves needy and homeless veterans here in Collier County - 6010 Del Webb Way, Ave Maria, FL 34142 - www.delwebbnaplesveterans.com.
