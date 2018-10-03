Charles Galen Dideon

Charles Galen (Chuck) Dideon, 81, passed away on September 24, 2018 from a recurrence of cancer. He was born and grew up in Washington state, but lived in Virginia for more than 46 years, first in Lynchburg and then retiring to Smith Mountain Lake in 1996.

He graduated from the University of Washington as a mechanical engineer and had careers in both the aeronautical and nuclear fuel industries. In his retirement, he enjoyed a life of service, volunteering with local charities, senior citizen agencies, his church, the Lions Club and a weekly maintenance team for the Appalachian Trail.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Eunice Dideon, and two brothers, Richard and Arden Dideon. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Christine Dideon, children Gregory Dideon (Sondria), Christopher Dideon, Scott Dideon (Lavonne), Mimi Ditusa and Kristin Dideon (Kathy), a sister Lois Dideon and sister-in-law Cleo Dideon. 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held at 4:00 PM on October 7, 2018 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish (40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121) or Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke (2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018). Arrangements are being coordinated by Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, Va.