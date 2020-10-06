John Vojt, Jr., 80, of Moneta, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Deborah Geer Vojt.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He later worked as a plant engineer with American Metal Molding. John was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
John is survived by his children, Robyn Vojt, John Joseph Vojt, William Dawson Schmidt, Elizabeth Stevens, Irene Schmidt, Mary Ann Spencer; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, John Vojt, Sr. and Dorothy Varron Vojt; and a son, John Barry Schmidt.
A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. with Rev. David Lord officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
