Kenneth Robert Hildreth, 80, of Huddleston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Hardy, with his wife at his side after a long, courageous battle with Progressive Aphasia. He was born in Estherville, IA, on September 13, 1939, a son of the late Wilbur Albert Hildreth and Ardyth Bryan Hildreth.
Ken was a genuine gentleman who truly enjoyed life, had a welcoming smile, and loved his family and friends. He served honorably in the United States Air Force, stationed in London and Copenhagen. Following that, he worked at Bolling AFB in Washington, DC, and then for thirty years he was an accountant and subsequently, Head of the Internal Review Division at the Naval Research Laboratory in DC where he and Barb met.
Ken leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost forty years, Barbara; son, Scott Hildreth (Carol); daughter, Erin Leishear (Bill); sister, Janice Heller (Rich); grandchildren, Jordan, Nathan, and Julia Leishear; special Iowa cousins, Barbara Christensen and Ruth Matheson; numerous nieces and nephews; his best buddy, John Butterfield; and many friends at Smith Mountain Lake.
Special thanks to his care-givers at Runk & Pratt, especially Stephanie, Susie, Pam, and so many others; they were always kind to Ken and gave him amazing care.
Final arrangements will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mr. Hildreth’s name, to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3959 Electric Rd, Suite 102, Roanoke, VA 24014 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
