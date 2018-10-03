Robert Joseph Burke

Robert (Bob) Joseph Burke, born Nov. 7, 1930, went to eternal rest on Sept. 27, 2018.

Bob was predeceased by his father and mother, John and Mary Agnes, his wife of 57 year, Joan (Carroll), and his brothers John, Mark, William, Joseph, and Edward.

He is survived by his sister, Marie; nephews and nieces, Kevin, Karen, Barbara, Joanne, Jackie, Mark, Paul, Anthony, James, Brian, Wayne, Sean and Colin; grand-uncle to Maille-Rose, Colman, Noah, Catherine, Alison, Jonathan and Lauren; and great-grand-uncle to Kason, Taylor, Chase, and Carter.

He Served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic in Germany after World War II and told stories of his friendship with a local family. He excelled in construction, where he quickly worked his way up the ranks, ultimately being named superintendent responsible for the construction of several large buildings at the same time.

His proudest achievement was as Chief Foreman responsible for the construction of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in Trenton, N.J., at the age of 29. The previous structure was destroyed by fire in 1956, and its replacement was completed in 1959. The cathedral has a 98-foot tall tower, holding the repaired 10 bells and clock of the former cathedral tower. Also from the former cathedral are the bronze doors and parts of the original stained glass windows. He was responsible for many other construction projects.

When told he should write a book of his experiences, he replied, “You’d never believe it.”

He was quick to give boat rides to his nieces/nephews in Forked River, NJ or Smith Mountain Lake. He loved animals, and he couldn’t resist aiding a stray or animals in the wild. For most of his life, he was young at heart, organizing the neighborhood beach party, quick with humor (“Flunk out now and avoid the June rush”) and an impish grin. He would give the shirt off his back.

The loss of his wife was a severe blow to him, but he willed to live to the end.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. before Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 15353 Moneta Rd., Moneta. Interment will follow afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to be sent to Support Our Aging Religious (SOAR), P.O. Box 96409, Washington, D.C. 20090-6409, or the Bedford County Animal Shelter, 1307 Falling Creek Rd, Bedford, Va., 24523.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, (540) 586-7360.