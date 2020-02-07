Virginia Mary McArdle Lohmeyer, 78, of Huddleston passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Lohmeyer of 58 years.
Born March 3, 1941 in Whitestone, New York, she was a daughter of the late Robert James McArdle and Grace Stevenson McArdle. She is also preceded in death by her brother: Robert McArdle.
Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening, sitting outside and watching birds come to her garden while reading her bible and drinking coffee. “But her greatest pleasure was her family” She was also very active with the Agape Center in Moneta.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Robert E. Lohmeyer, Jr. and wife, Michele, Brian E. Lohmeyer and wife, Michele, David C. Lohmeyer and wife, Nicole; two daughters: Kathleen Kuharski, Diane Alton and husband, Gerald; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters: Grace Cooper and Joann Seren.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with the inurnment to follow. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and again from 6:00-8:00 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford.
The family request memorial contributions in Virginia’s name be made to The Agape Center, 1159 Promise Land Road, Moneta, VA 24104.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.