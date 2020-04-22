George Dietrich Berndt passed away February 17, 2020 in Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a short illness. He as surrounded by family members He was born in Stuttgart, Germany on September 21, 1943 the son of Rudi and Ingeborg Berndt. The family emigrated to the United States as part of Operation Paper Clip. He was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, earned his Master’s degree in Russian from Ohio State. He served in the Army, had a career with the Department of Interior as a National Park Historian and was stationed at several National Parks around the country. Upon retirement he moved to Smith Mountain Lake, VA where he lived until his death. He is survived by his sister, Elke Crutchfield and brother-in-law George Crutchfield, several nieces and a nephew and their children. His father and mother preceded him in death. Memorial contributions may be made to the Discovery Shop (American Cancer Society), Lake Christian Ministry, Moneta, VA and the American Heart Association.
Memorial Services will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta, VA at a date and time yet to be determined.
