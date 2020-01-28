David Ray Arends, 80, of Hardy, VA, died peacefully at his home on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1939 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late Henry and Alice Arends.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; sons, Randy Alan Arends (Robin) and Robert Alan Arends (Katherine); and two grandsons, Aric Alan Arends (Ashley) and Matthew Ian Arends (Anna).
Dave graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957 a member of the National Honor Society. He was a natural athlete and played football, ran track, and was best known for his speed skating. He won many local, and state and national championships. Dave was a Charter Member of the Iowa Speed Skating Hall of Fame.
He also graduated from Cornell College in 1962 where he majored in Physical Education and Biology. Upon graduation he coached football in Iowa before entering the heavy construction industry. First with Link-Belt, FMC as District Sales Manager and moved to New Hampshire in 1969. In 1979 he moved to Florida for two years and was Managing Link-Belt Products for Caterpillar dealership. Returned to New Hampshire as Manager of Municipal Bids for North and South Carolina for a dealership.
He retired to Smith Mountain Lake, Hardy, VA, in 2001.
The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice of Franklin County for the great care given to Dave during his illness.
A celebration of his life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Moneta with Rev. David Lord officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Memorial Gardens of the church cemetery following the service.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com (540) 334-5151.
