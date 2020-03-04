Mary Smith

Mary Lee Smith age 92, of Daleville went home to be with the Lord Saturday February 29, 2020.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be 12:00 noon Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville, with Minister Keith Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service on Wednesday. Private burial will be at Virginia Memorial Park at the family’s convenience.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
