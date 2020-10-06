Laura Jean Ahern, age 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020 after battling Lymphoma for 3 years.
She was the first child of Lawrence and Dorothy Lorenzen of Long Island, NY. In 1975 she married her true love and partner in life, Jeremiah Ahern, Jr. They shared their love of the outdoors with their three children, Cara, Ryan, and Beth. Laura earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1993 and worked in that field until she retired in 2007.
In 2008 she realized her heart’s desire: to relocate with Jerry to a beautiful lakefront home on Smith Mountain Lake. For 12 years she enjoyed entertaining friends and family on the lake. Her 7 grandchildren loved boating, tubing, and fishing with their “Lala.”
Anyone who met Laura would notice her energy, vibrance and ready smile. Always striving to stay physically fit and healthy, she was a participant in Jazzercise for an impressive 35 years!
Laura valued her Church home, Eastlake Community Church. She loved the Christian worship services and family-like community she found there.
Friends and family are invited to her Celebration of Life on Friday, September 25 at 6 p.m., held at Eastlake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta, Va 24121. Donations in her memory can be made to the Church, Eastlake-church.com.
