Peter Edward Bell, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Penhook, Virginia, died suddenly on February 2, 2020. A graduate of Northwood High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, Pete spent his childhood in Bristol, Tennessee, and Silver Spring, Maryland, before serving in the Army. An avid sportsman, Pete loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy, and two brothers, John and Paul. He is survived by his partner of many years, Cindy Foley, his brother Bruce, two daughters, Brenda and Melissa, two nieces, and one nephew.
A celebration of Pete’s life was held on February 16 at the Penhook Free Saints Holiness Church.
