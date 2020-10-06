BUNN, JR. Dr. Norris Dudley

Dr. NORRIS D. BUNN, JR. (88), of Moneta, VA, passed Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Germantown, PA, he was the son of Marion & Norris D. Bunn. He is survived by his children: Michael Bunn (and wife Lynn) of Murrells Inlet, SC; John Bunn (and wife Ann) of Maricopa, AZ; Julie Bunn of Somers Point, NJ; David Bridgens of Ocean City, NJ; Kim Howells (and husband Scott) of Marmora, NJ; Norris Bunn III (and wife Heidi) of Harrisonburg, VA; and Melinda Vieira (and fiancé Jeff Holland) of Hardy, VA. He leaves seven children, 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew. He is also survived by his sister, Johanna Sterner of York, PA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Bunn, and grandchildren Devin Bunn and Macklin Bridgens. A ’53 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, he received his MD from Hahnemann College & Hospital in 1958. A surgeon at various hospitals, he settled in Ocean City, NJ and practiced medicine at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point before retiring to Smith Mountain Lake, VA in 1987. His interests included woodworking, painting, boating, and fishing. There is no funeral service, and a memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to: American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Dr; Ste 106; Roanoke, VA 24018. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Virginia. www.connerbowman.com
