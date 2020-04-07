Gale T. Szewczyk, age 72 of Moneta died on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Gale was a beloved wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chris-Ann Marie Szewczyk. Survivors include her husband, Edward Szewczyk, Sr.; son, Edward W. Szewczyk, Jr.; grandchildren, Mary Catherine Brown, Elizabeth Nichole Brown, Sean Edward McClure; and sister, Dale Maietta. Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
(0) comments
