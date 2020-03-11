Mildred (Millie)Rae has gone to find the house promised by the lord. She left in great and wonderful peace with the assurance that she was loved and that she had accomplished her work here on earth. Her children Suzanne, David, Beth, and Amanda, her friends, her husband Bruce were all at her bedside over the days of transition. Thanking the Lord, that her battle with lung cancer was brief and that care and love surrounded her to the end. Special friends and Pastor Troy of Eastlake Community Church helped remove her fears ands helped show her the light and love the future held. She was wonderfully loved and died comfortably at peace Sunday March 1 at 10:48AM. A service in her memory is being planned for later this month at Eastlake Community Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huddleston man sentenced after wreck causes passenger to lose arm
- Home becomes reptile zoo; students get hands-on with snakes, lizards
- Union Hall man sentenced in police standoff
- $900K settlement made in SML fatal accident
- Author promotes 4th novel at local signing
- 2 vehicles ablaze in week
- Glade Hill woman pleads guilty to sex with minor
- Short-term rentals are examined
- Father of slain local reporter battles YouTube over videos
- Woman faces DUI manslaughter charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.