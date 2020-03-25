Mitchell Howard “Mitch” Hooper, 82, of Lynchburg, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne Vaughan Hooper for 23 years.
Born in Virginia Beach, VA, he was the son of the late William Washington Hooper and Edna Etheridge Hooper. He was preceded in death by one brother, William W. Hooper, Jr. and one sister, Joyce H. Evans.
Mitch graduated in the Class of 1956 from Norview High School in Norfolk, VA and earned an Associates Degree in Radio Engineering from the Technical Institute at William and Mary College. He was a former employee at General Electric Co. in Lynchburg for 23 years and he retired as President of H.T. Communications. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church and served as Lay Leader for 12 years. He was a long time member of and was former President of the Brookville-Timberlake Lions Club. In his retirement he took up the hobby of carving at the Holiday Lake AH Educational Center, Decoy Carving Workshop and carved some beautiful duck decoys as well as other animals. Mitch will be best remembered as a kind and generous man.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his five children; Donna H. John (Bruce Blackwell) of Forest, Linda H. Jimenez (Marcel) of Richmond, Michele H. Pancza of Charlotte, NC, Mitchell H. Hooper, Jr. (Jennifer) of Forest and Sandra C. Adams (Davis) of Moneta; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Hill, Ashlyn Schaub (Chad), Austin John (Danielle), Jaclyn Reed (Dakota), Collin Hooper, Stacie Adams and Alex Jimenez; two great grandchildren, Mya Johnson and Arizona Reed and one brother, Ellery E. Hooper (Jo Ann) of Virginia Beach.
A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.