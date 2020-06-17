John Menna Sr., age 72, born September 13, 1947, suddenly lost his life due to a senseless crime in his home in Moneta, VA, on June 4, 2020. Born, raised, and longtime resident of Red Bank, NJ, John’s fondest days were spent at his family’s butcher shop, the West Bergen Market.
A graduate of Red Bank Regional High School in 1965, he went on to become a member of Laborers Local 472 for 17 years and later Ford Motor Company. He then started and successfully ran his own business, Westside Landscaping in Red Bank, until he retired in 2010 and fulfilled his lifelong dream of moving to Smith Mountain Lake, VA.
An avid outdoorsman and marksman, he loved hunting, fishing, and boating with his many close-knit and lifelong friends. In SML he was an active member of the community, holding an array of jobs, including a range safety officer at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Center and most recently at Capps Home Building Center, Westlake. He was a wonderful cook, loved to read and was a friend to everyone, with unlimited love and jokes to share.
He is predeceased by his parents Albert and Mary Ann Menna of Red Bank.
John is lovingly remembered by his two sons, John Jr. and his wife Tiffany of Toms River, NJ, and Thomas and girlfriend Corrina of Toms River, NJ; sister, Linda Mihalic and her husband Tony of Howell, NJ; granddaughter, Eloise, who he adored; and the rest of his family and many lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date: one in Virginia and one in New Jersey. Arrangements are by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, VA, 540-586-7360.
