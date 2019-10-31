I ask for your support to re-elect me as Franklin County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney. Allow me to reflect on the past several years. The public was informed during my 2015 campaign to look for several things:
1. To personally handle as many drug distribution cases as possible. Those who traffic drugs are at the heart of many problems, and I wanted an upfront perspective. This commitment was met. I continue to handle many of these types of cases, and I remain in regular contact
with narcotics officers.
2. To secure a grant for a “victim witness coordinator.” This was accomplished during my first year. This coordinator helps victims feel more at ease during their interaction with the judicial system. We secured a renewal of the grant for an additional three years. I will continue to be supportive of this program.
3. To ensure a thorough review of cases, particularly those involving serious crimes, before extending a plea resolution. This has been a part of the culture of my office. Five lawyers work for me, and we handle hundreds of cases each year. I set prosecutorial expectations, and keep my door open so they may discuss them with me.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
