Steve Maddy, by his training, experience, discipline and character, is the most qualified candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney of Franklin County. After serving in the Army, Steve worked for 10 years as a law enforcement officer in Roanoke and Rocky Mount. This was more than a job for Steve; it was hours of hard work, sacrifice and dedication for the betterment of the entire community. He learned that successful operations required excellent communication skills, that you need to listen to anyone you encountered and consider what they say, and how to use that information to make a proper case.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
