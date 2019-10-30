It has recently come to my attention that some members in the community are attempting to mislead the public in order to influence next week’s local election. Some information has been shared that has no basis in fact, and I feel the need to set the record straight. I can speak to these matter because I was serving as a member of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors during this process and know, first hand, how this process was conducted and who was involved.
What some have said about the pay raises that were awarded to all Bedford County employees in 2016 is spurious. The first bit of misleading information is that the pay raises were only given to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office employees. This is not correct. The county conducted a pay study and awarded raises to all employees on the county pay plan. This includes many other valuable employees beyond those at the Sheriff’s Office.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
