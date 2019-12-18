With the leaves turning and the nights getting cooler, there’s nothing quite like the smell of meat on a nice charcoal grill.
Maybe you’re looking to tailgate before a ballgame, or entertain the whole family in the yard on a Sunday afternoon.
Married in May, we are new homeowners and lucked out when the Smith Mountain Eagle asked if we would review the IG Charcoal Grill in exchange for getting to keep it. So keep that in mind — we got a grill in exchange for this review. On the other hand, we (think!) we get to keep it no matter what we say, so we’ll be as honest as possible.
The grill has a huge surface, yet is mobile. It’s made of sturdy and easy-to-clean, durable stainless steel. There are some drawbacks, but we’ll get into those in a minute.
First of all, you should know that the grill comes unassembled. Have no fear: it took us about 20 minutes to put it altogether, and we aren’t particularly handy.
Once you get it set up, you’ll also notice how simple it is to break it down and clean it when necessary. Though we’ve only had the grill for a couple of weeks, we’ve read other reviews — one in Business Insider — that say the thing is an absolute tank when it comes to absorbing the elements. That’s probably due to the aforementioned stainless steel. You can leave this thing outside year round and it will hold up with minimal signs of wear and tear.
The actual grilling experience is strong. There is tons of surface area. You could fit dozens of hot dogs and burgers on it at the same time. The coal bed can be adjusted up and down, with the twist of a handle, about 6 inches according to how hot your coals are and how close they are to the meat.
A couple things to keep in mind: there is no second level to the grill, so if you’re someone who likes to keep some meat on standby, it will have to be off to the side. Also – and this was probably our biggest complaint – there is no lid. You need those coals to be really, really hot to ensure the best grilling experience possible.
Brand representatives have indicated that a cover will soon be created that will work with this grill, so that might be a problem of our past.
Overall, the grill is great and we can recommend it. We know we’ll be using it to entertain family for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.