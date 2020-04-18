Spring is here! Flowers are in bloom—pollen season is upon us—lake activities appear to be ramping up. But something doesn’t seem right. Many of us are still holed up like hermits wondering when we’ll be able to actively socialize, accept visitors and conduct volunteer activities with Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) and other charitable organizations. We want to get on with our lives.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on every one, including our community. Numerous volunteer events have either been cancelled or postponed in order to comply with the governor’s guidance. Of particular significance is the cancellation of our annual Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup event that was scheduled for the first three weekends in May. In previous years this multi-community, multi-organization event successfully brought over 300 volunteers together on both arms of the lake to collect and dispose of more than 42 tons of lake debris. Take Pride volunteers’ actions directly impact boater safety and bring an overall peace of mind to the members, residents, and visitors while beautifying lake waters and coves.
While rescheduling is always a possibility, the intricacies of planning and then scheduling the event within a busy lake activities calendar are difficult. The Buffer Landscaping Committee’s Pilot Buffer Garden Boat Ramp project is one lake project that may encourage a large gathering and will likely be postponed. This project should be rescheduled for the Fall to take advantage of the Fall planting season. We are currently evaluating the Vessel Pump Out Program for the potential negative health impacts on our contractors as well as the boat and marina owners. We will keep you posted on any changes to this program schedule.
One marquis program will continue—the 34th annual Water Quality Monitoring Program (WQMP). While this program, conducted in cooperation with Ferrum College, is still on the schedule, volunteers will see some changes due to the impacts of COVID-19. Our traditional kick-off refresher training for volunteers is being revised so that it is video-oriented rather than classroom style. Yes, the Strawberry Shortcake finale will have to wait until next year. More details will be forthcoming for the training; however, Ferrum staff have assured us that the training video will be available to all volunteers in April or early May. One reason for not cancelling this year’s program is because the sampling volunteers on any particular boat are often related, thereby minimizing the potential for exposure to the virus.
Another program that may continue is our Save Our Streams effort that works year round to assess the health of tributaries that feed into Smith Mountain Lake. Spring testing will, for most teams, begin in May rather than March, while recommended practices of social distancing are followed. Some sampling teams may be more able to conduct their mission than others. The end result may be that fewer streams will be sampled during this restricted period.
SMLA is complying with current guidance on COVID-19, and operations may change further if more restrictive guidance is issued. The SMLA Board of Directors conducted their first board meeting via conference call. While not optimum, it did allow members to participate who would not have attended an in-person meeting. Until further notice, this method will continue. But SMLA is still actively planning for future opportunities to protect our lake waters and ensure recreational safety.
I encourage all of you to join together to help fight this pandemic that so adversely affects the health and lives of our population—adults and children alike. Take heed of the current guidance and help dampen the impact of the virus. With the Lord’s blessings we will resume “normal” operations soon.
