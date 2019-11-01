In supporting Lorie Smith for Gills Creek Supervisor, many of our Franklin County friends and neighbors have already expressed how impressed they are with Lorie’s commitment to public service. Lorie has spent the last three decades devoting her time and effort to a variety of public and civic positions with the past seven years leading and working with numerous organizations here in Franklin County and at Smith Mountain Lake.
We are equally impressed with Lorie’s background and experience, but what we want to know now from Lorie is: what are you going to do for us now? As a supervisor, what do you plan to do to preserve and improve Franklin County both now and in the future?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.