The last three months have been difficult for all and extremely difficult for some. As board chair of Lake Christian Ministries, I have seen firsthand the rapidly growing need for food and emergency services in our community. As much as we wish for this health crisis to end, it will most likely not until a vaccine is available.
The governor has now required all citizens of Virginia to wear a mask when entering buildings. He has also asked business owners to request non-mask wearing customers to leave and not re-enter until they are wearing a mask. It is not surprising that, given southwest Virginia’s comparatively conservative population, there has been some grumbling about Northam’s order.
But to be clear, requiring you to wear a mask is not about someone trying to take away your rights. It is about one thing: protecting another person and that person protecting you. Simply put, if you knowingly or unknowingly have been infected, a mask will dramatically decrease the chance you will infect someone else. If anything, requiring a mask protects your right to good health.
- Jim Laseter, Smith Mountain Lake
