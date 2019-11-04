On Nov. 5, Virginians will decide which party will control the Virginia General Assembly for the next two years. Voters in the SML area have the opportunity to return two outstanding public servants to Richmond. Delegate Kathy Byron and Senator David Suetterlein are strong pro-life, pro-business voices for us.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.