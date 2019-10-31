Delegate Kathy Byron has served the 22nd District well for many years. Her experience and knowledge is needed for the next two years.
Her leadership on the Commerce and Labor Committee has been invaluable as well as her work on the Broadband Advisory Council and Health Insurance Reform Commission. She has fought tax increases and has worked hard to bring industries to our region of the commonwealth. I have known Kathy for many years and have appreciated her hard work and how she answers any issues that I ask her about immediately.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
