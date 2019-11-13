I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who voted to elect me to the office of Gills Creek Supervisor for Franklin County. I am most humbled and privileged to have your faith and confidence.
I would also like to thank Bob Camicia for his eight years of service to the residents of Franklin County. Bob has served us with professionalism, integrity, honesty and dedication. He will be very missed on the Board of Supervisors. I have no doubt that Bob will continue to be involved in our community. I wish Bob and his family the very best!
During the course of this year, I have been extremely blessed to have a committed campaign team that has worked tirelessly and selflessly on my campaign. I thank each of you for your support, hard work and kindness!
-For more information, see the Nov. 13 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
