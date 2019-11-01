Franklin County is a great place to live. We are made up of a wonderful diverse community that is both rich in history and tradition and ripe with opportunity for the future. Next week we will have the opportunity to elect someone for the Board of Supervisors who understands both of these realities; maintaining who we are yet leading us into the future. Lorie Smith is that person.
