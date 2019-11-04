I got to know my Commonwealth’s Attorney, A.J. Dudley, during my time as a law enforcement officer in Franklin County. Dudley has earned my support for re-election.
Whether I was working on patrol in a marked car, or plain-clothed as an investigator in the narcotics division, I could always contact A.J. to discuss a situation. A.J. didn’t seem to really have “normal working hours,” because I could call him anytime and he would respond. It didn’t matter if it was 3 a.m., A.J. was there for me, and I know the same to be true for other officers.
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.